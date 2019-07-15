The feud continues. Kim Cattrall, who played Samantha Jones in HBO’s Sex and the City from 1998 to 2004, as well as the two follow-up films, won’t be returning if a third movie is ever made.

“Never. It’s a no from me,” the actress, 62, said in an interview with the DailyMail when asked about the future of the beloved franchise. “You learn lessons in life and my lesson is to do work with good people and try and make it fun.”

The comment adds speculation to the rift rumors between the Tell Me a Story star and her Sex and the City costar Sarah Jessica Parker, which began in 2017 when Cattrall said Parker, 54, “could have been nicer.” At the time, she told Piers Morgan, “I don’t know what her problem is. I never have.”

Four months later, the Divorce actress commented on the death of Cattrall’s her brother, sending her her condolences. Shortly after, Cattrall posted again on Instagram, calling out her costar publicly and adding, “I need your love or support at this tragic time.”

“Your continuous reaching out is a painful reminder of how cruel you really were then and now,” she captioned the photo shared in February 2018. “Let me make this VERY clear. (If I haven’t already) You are not my family. You are not my friend. So I’m writing to tell you one last time to stop exploiting our tragedy in order to restore your ‘nice girl’ persona.”

Following the comment, an insider shared why Cattrall responded so harshly to Parker’s comment. “There’s no love lost. When you haven’t talked to someone in eight years, a public comment on Instagram isn’t the most personal,” the source told Us at the time. “SJP could have reached out via personal channels. It could have been genuine but it didn’t need to be a spectacle. Doing it on social media struck a nerve with Kim because SJP knows how to reach her privately.”

However, Candace Bushnell, who wrote the books the series was based on, slammed all rumors of a dispute in March, telling Us, “There’s no feud.”

