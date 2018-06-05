Sex and the City debuted on HBO two decades ago on June 6, 1998 and from that day forward, our attitude towards boundary-pushing fashion, cosmopolitans and bachelors was never the same again. From Carrie’s quirkiest fashion moments to the iconic group ensembles that Carrie, Miranda, Charlotte and Samantha wore to their fabulous girls’ nights out, the style on the show (at the helm was the fashion icon Patricia Fields) is endlessly inspiring 20 years later.

Pour yourself a cosmopolitan, kick up your Manolos and check out some of the most iconic looks from Sex and the City in honor of it’s 20th anniversary. Then go remix your wardrobe. To Sex and the City — 20 and fabulous as ever.