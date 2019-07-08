A vivid recollection. Sarah Jessica Parker revealed in a new interview that she reported an unnamed “big movie star” for his inappropriate behavior on the set of Sex and the City.

“I think no matter how evolved or how modern I thought I was … I didn’t feel entirely in a position — no matter what my role was on set — I didn’t feel as powerful as the man who was behaving inappropriately,” the actress, 54, said on NPR’s Fresh Air.

“[It] strikes me as just stunning to say out loud, because there were plenty of occasions where it was happening and I was in a different position and I was as powerful,” she continued. “I mean, I had every right to say, ‘This is inappropriate.’ I could have felt safe in going to a superior.”

Parker went on to recall one incident in particular that left her with no choice but to speak to her agent.

“I felt I was no longer able to convey how uncomfortable this was making me, how inappropriate it was … within hours everything had changed,” she recounted. “He said to them, ‘If this continues, I have sent her a ticket, a one-way ticket out of this city’ — where I was shooting — ‘and she will not be returning.’”

The four-time Golden Globe winner said on the talk show that the rise of the #MeToo movement made her take a look back at her past experiences with men.

“It really wasn’t, I would say, until about six or eight months ago that I started recognizing countless experiences of men behaving poorly, inappropriately, and all the ways that I had made it possible to keep coming to work or to remain on set, or to simply … just push it down, push it away, find a little space for it and move on,” she said. “[I] really just didn’t allow it to consume me. To be honest, I don’t know why I either wasn’t courageous or more destroyed by some of the things that I was privy to, that I was on the receiving end of.”

Parker starred as Carrie Bradshaw on the HBO dramedy alongside Kim Cattrall (Samantha Jones), Kristin Davis (Charlotte York) and Cynthia Nixon (Miranda Hobbes). The series aired for six seasons from 1998 to 2004 and spawned two movies.

“I loved playing [Carrie] so much,” Parker told NPR. “I think we all love playing those characters so much, and we were consumed by work. I was working 18-, 20-hour days for years and years.”

