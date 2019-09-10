



The cat’s out of the bag! Sarah Jessica Parker and her husband, Matthew Broderick, are set to return to Broadway — and they will be making their theater comeback together in Neil Simon’s Plaza Suite!

Parker, 54, announced her upcoming project with Broderick, 57, via Instagram on Tuesday, September 10. When sharing the news, she led with a pic of the longtime loves staring into each other’s eyes.

“A classic American comedy. A legendary playwright. An actor whom I get to love onstage and off. 2 actors, 6 roles,” she wrote in the social post. “Neil Simon’s comedy about love, marriage, children and all the absurdity and heartbreak that can happen in room 719.”

She continued, “Plaza Suite is back on Broadway. Starring Matthew Broderick and his wife. Directed by John Benjamin Hickey. I feel I’ve waited a lifetime.”

The Sex and The City alum and the Ferris Bueller’s Day Off star will star in Plaza Suite during a limited run. The production will commence with a pre-Broadway stint at Boston’s Emerson Colonial Theater on February 5, 2020. The play will later make its way to New York’s Hudson Theatre beginning March 13, 2020.

“We simply love the play,” Parker told The New York Times on Monday, September 9. “It’s most assuredly a period piece, with cultural and sexual politics that were radically different, but there are these larger themes, about marriage and disappointment and ambition and parenting and betrayal and love, that don’t hang their hat on a specific generation.”

Parker and Broderick tied the knot in 1997. They have since welcomed three children together: son James, 16, and 10-year-old twin daughters Marion and Tabitha.

When Broderick starred in the Off-Broadway production The Seafarer, he opened up to Us Weekly exclusively about the challenges of working in theater while raising school-aged kids.

“When kids become school age, the theater is not like the greatest,” he admitted to Us in April 2018. “I’ve learned that.”

Parker, meanwhile, explained on “Girlboss Radio with Sophia Amoruso” in January of that year about the key to maintaining her long marriage with Broderick.

“I know this sounds nuts, but we have lives that allow us to be away and come back together,” Parker said at the time. “His work life takes him here, and mine takes me there. In some ways, I think that that’s been enormously beneficial because we have so much to share in a way. Anytime that any relationship is hard, it’s the point in which you’re deciding, ‘Is this worth the investment getting through whatever that thing is?’ I’ve been fortunate.”

For more information on the couple’s upcoming play and how to get tickets, head to Plaza Suite on Broadway’s website.

