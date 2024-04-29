Prince William and Princess Kate Middleton got married at Westminster Abbey on April 29, 2011, in a stunning ceremony where the bride wore Alexander McQueen.

Surrounded by family and friends, the wedding ceremony was also a massive public affair with a celebration by what appeared to be the entirety of the United Kingdom. Since officially tying the knot, William and Kate have expanded their family, welcoming three kids together.

Their first-born son, future King of England Prince George, arrived in July 2013. In the years that followed, William and Kate welcomed two more kids, Princess Charlotte in May 2015 and Prince Louis in April 2018.

Stronger than ever in 2024, the couple marked their 13-year anniversary amidst a challenging time in which Kate’s health struggles and subsequent retreat from the public eye sparked speculation worldwide. Following an abdominal surgery, Kate revealed in a March 2024 video filmed at Kensington Palace that she had been diagnosed with cancer and was undergoing preventative chemotherapy.

“Having William by my side is a great source of comfort and reassurance too, as is the love, support and kindness that has been shown by so many of you,” she said at the time. “It means so much to us both. We hope that you’ll understand that as a family, we now need some time, space, and privacy while I complete my treatment.”

Keep scrolling to look back the photos from William and Kate’s wedding: