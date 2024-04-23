How Prince William and Kate Middleton Celebrate Their Kids Birthdays

Prince William and Princess Kate Middleton are sure to make their kids’ birthdays extra special each year.

The pair share kids Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, whom they welcomed in 2013, 2015 and 2018, respectively.

“I love making the cake [on their birthday],” the Princess of Wales said in 2019 on BBC’s A Berry Royal Christmas with Mary Berry. “It’s become a bit of a tradition that I stay up ‘til midnight with ridiculous amounts of cake mix and icing and I make far too much. But I love it.”

For George’s 8th birthday in 2021, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that Kate and William surprised him with a football cake. His siblings also commemorated the occasion by making “their own adorable birthday cards for their brother,” the insider added.

Related: Prince William and Princess Kate’s Sweetest Moments With Their Kids Prince William and Princess Kate Middleton are the proud parents of three children and have shared many sweet moments with the little ones over the years. The couple wed in April 2011 at Westminster Abbey in London, five months after their engagement. William and Kate went on to welcome three children: Prince George, Princess Charlotte […]

A year prior, Kate didn’t let the coronavirus pandemic stop their sweet tradition, baking George a “chocolate sponge cake” for his 7th birthday in 2020. Charlotte and Louis helped Kate decorate the treat “with sprinkles, lollipops and colorful candy,” a source told Us at the time.

Along with the dessert, Kate and William, are known to mark their kids’ special day with a portrait. While there was speculation that they would ditch the plan because of the infamous royal Photoshop scandal in early 2024 — in which Kate admitted to digitally altering a Mother’s Day snap — Louis’ 6th birthday proved the tradition is here to stay.

“Happy 6th Birthday, Prince Louis! 🎂,” Kate and William wrote via Instagram in April 2024. “Thank you for all the kind wishes today.”

By keeping up with the tradition, Kate and William are seemingly maintaining a sense of normalcy for their three children amid her health woes. After months of speculation surrounding her health, Kate announced in March 2024 that she had been diagnosed with cancer.

Related: Kate Middleton and Prince William's Best Quotes About Parenthood Princess Kate Middleton and Prince William have opened up about their parenthood journey on multiple occasions while raising Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. The Prince and Princess of Wales wed in April 2011 at Westminster Abbey. Kate announced in December of the following year that she was pregnant with their first child. George […]

“As you can imagine, this has taken time. It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment,” she said during a video released worldwide. “But, most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be OK.”

Following the announcement, a source told Us that Kate and William held off from sharing the news with the world until their children were home for Easter break so “they could have time to process the news before the whole word was talking about [it].”

In the wake of Kate’s health battle, a separate insider shared that William has tried to be supportive toward both his wife and their children.

“William is trying to be there for Kate and helping in every way he can,” the source said. “He’s been doing schoolwork with the kids and spending time with them in the afternoons and evenings.”