Prince Louis is all smiles in his new royal portrait, released in celebration of his 6th birthday on Tuesday, April 23.

Prince William and Princess Kate Middleton shared the photo via social media on Tuesday, noting in their caption that the Princess of Wales had snapped the pic. “Happy 6th Birthday, Prince Louis! 🎂,” the duo wrote via Instagram. “Thank you for all the kind wishes today.”

The photo dropped somewhat later than usual, causing some royal watchers to worry that the family wouldn’t share a new snap of Louis on his big day. In a break with tradition, the couple also didn’t share the image with media outlets in advance as they have in the past.

William, 41, and Kate, 42, try to make every birthday special, but this year is especially important as the pair want to maintain a sense of normalcy for their kids amid the Princess of Wales’ cancer treatment.

Kate announced her cancer diagnosis in March after weeks of speculation about her health, and she kept the information private to give her children time to adjust. In addition to Louis, she and William share Prince George, 10, and Princess Charlotte, 8.

“They wanted to wait to tell the world the news until their children were off school for the Easter break so they could have time to process the news before the whole world was talking about [it],” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in March about William and Kate’s decision.

Kate hinted at as much in her video announcing her cancer diagnosis. “As you can imagine, this has taken time. It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment,” she said at the time. “But, most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be OK.”

The Prince of Wales has tried to provide support for both Kate and their children. “William is trying to be there for Kate and helping in every way he can,” the insider explained. “He’s been doing schoolwork with the kids and spending time with them in the afternoons and evenings.”

The children are coping as well as can be expected. “They know their mother is sick and is trying to get better,” the source continued.

While the royal family has not specified what type of cancer Kate has (King Charles III has also declined to specify the type of cancer he is battling), she revealed that she is undergoing preventative chemotherapy.

“She tires easily,” a second insider told Us last month after she started treatment. “But she’s been trying to spend as much time with her kids as she can.”

The three children have always been a top priority for Kate, and she has a special connection with her youngest. “Kate and Louis have an unbreakable bond and she has such a soft spot for him,” another source told Us last year as the prince turned 5.