Priceless portraits! Duchess Kate and Prince William have marked each of her children’s birthdays over the years with new portraits.

The sweet tradition began when their eldest son, Prince George, celebrated his first year in July 2014. The little one walked in the photo taken by John Stillwell, looking all grown up in Petit Bateau denim overalls, a navy polo shirt and matching leather shoes.

“He was very lively, very confident and very sure of himself,” Stillwell told Us Weekly of the toddler at the time. “He’s a very determined young boy. And who does he look like? I’d have to say his dad, William.”

George became a big brother in May 2015 when Princess Charlotte arrived, followed by Prince Louis in April 2018. While the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s eldest has been snapped by many photographers for his birthday, from Mario Testino to Matt Porteous, Kate herself has taken her youngest two children’s pictures over the years.

In 2020, the duchess photographed all three members of her brood. Louis played with rainbow paint on his 2nd birthday in April, and his older sister sweetly posed in a plaid dress the following month. In July, George was all smiles in a camo shirt.

Kate, who wed the prince in April 2011, opened up in February 2020 about what she wants her kids “to remember about their childhood.” She said during a “Happy Mum, Happy Baby” podcast episode at the time: “Is it that I’m sitting down trying to do their math and spelling homework over the weekend? Or is it the fact that we’ve gone out and lit a bonfire and sat around trying to cook sausages that hasn’t worked because it’s too wet? That’s what I would want them to remember, those moments with me as a mother, but also the family going to the beach, getting soaking wet, filling our boots full of water, those are what I would want them to remember.”

Keep scrolling to see the royal kids’ birthday portraits over the years, from outdoor photo shoots to special sibling moments.