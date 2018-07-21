Prince George Smiles Adorably in His Official 5th Birthday Photo

He really is a Prince Charming! He may only be turning 5 but Prince George is stealing hearts around the world with an official photo celebrating his birthday on Sunday, July 22.

The eldest child of Prince William and Duchess Kate wore a white shirt with blue piping and navy blue shorts as he was photographed by Matt Porteous against a brick wall in the garden at Clarence House in London. The pic was taken following the christening of George’s little brother, Prince Louis, on July 9.

“The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share a new photograph of Prince George to mark his fifth birthday – thank you everyone for your lovely messages,” the pic was captioned on Kensington Palace’s social media accounts.

The future heir to the British throne has had a busy year — in addition to welcoming a new sibling in April, he and sister Princess Charlotte stole the show at their uncle Prince Harry‘s wedding to Meghan Markle in May, where they were members of the bridal party.

While George is a doting big brother and “very protective” of his siblings, a source told Us Weekly in December that the little prince is “very close with his father.”

“William says they have surprisingly deep conversations these days and his view of the world is absolutely fascinating to him,” the insider added. “Not so long ago William said something like, “I never thought I’d see the day when George is talking to me about the value of sharing or the importance of happiness. He’s a bright boy!'”

Another royal source told Us that George “loves anything on wheels,” and while a lot of his kids his age are glued to their iPads, that’s something George doesn’t do — his parents have banned the tablets at home. “They’re very much seen as Mummy and Daddy’s toys, not for children,” the source told Us last year. “As two people who grew up without gadgets for entertainment themselves, William and Kate are firm believers in toys, outdoor play and encouraging an active imagination.”