Melting hearts all over the world! Prince George and Princess Charlotte did the almost impossible when they stole the show at the Saturday, May 19, wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.

The brother-sister-duo arrived at the regal ceremony with mom Duchess Kate and other members of the bridal party.

Charlotte, 2, wore a dress fit for a princes. It’s safe to say all the practice she got waving at well-wishers during a visit to St. Mary’s hospital in London last month when her baby brother, Prince Louis, was born, paid off. The littlest lady in the royal family charmed wedding guests as she gave a wave while proceeding down the aisle.

George, 4, sported a dapper tux. The eldest child of Prince William and Duchess Kate was in great spirits as he performed his page boy duties.

Following Harry and Meghan’s November 2017 engagement news, Us Weekly confirmed that his niece and nephew would have a special role in the royal wedding, as would William, 35, and Kate, 36. While the happy family was all in attendance, there was one member of their brood who was visibly absent — their 3-week-old baby boy.

Earlier this month a Kensington Palace aide told Us Weekly that the newborn would remain at home during the celebration.

Following the Saturday afternoon wedding, the bride and groom are set to celebrate with about 600 people at St. George’s Hall for the Queen’s lunchtime reception before heading to a more private reception for approximately 200 guests being held by Harry’s father, Prince Charles, at Frogmore House.