Will Prince Louis Attend Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s Wedding?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be surrounded by close family and friends when they exchange vows in two weeks — but one person will be noticeably absent. A Kensington Palace aid tells Us Weekly that Prince Louis — Duchess Kate and Prince William’s third child — will not be in attendance.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge welcomed their newborn son on April 23. (They are also parents of Prince George, 4, and Princess Charlotte, 2.) Despite Louis staying home during the occasion, Kate will be watching her brother-in-law say “I do” at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle on May 19.

Whether or not Prince Philip will be attending, however, has yet to be determined. Queen Elizabeth II’s husband is still recovering from a hip replacement that he underwent last month. Overall, no full official guest list will be released.

Prince Harry and Markle, meanwhile, will not be making any more public engagements until their big day. Following the ceremony and afternoon reception, which will end at 3:30 p.m. local time, guests will be able to change and freshen up before the evening festivities

begin. (As of now, Kensington Palace has no plans to release photos from either reception.)

The night of the wedding won’t be the first time that guests mingle though. Although a Friday rehearsal dinner is not on the schedule, attendees will be able to spend time together in the week leading up to the ceremony.

