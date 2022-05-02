She’s all grown up! The British royal family marked Princess Charlotte‘s 7th birthday with a handful of new portraits — and the little one looks just like her parents.

Prince William and Duchess Kate previewed their daughter’s birthday celebration on Sunday, May 1, sharing two photos of Charlotte taken in a field. “Seven tomorrow! 🎂,” the caption read.

The young royal posed in a blue sweater with a white collared shirt layered underneath. In one snap, she had her arm wrapped around the family’s cocker spaniel, Orla. Charlotte smiled wide in the second snap with her hair draped over her shoulders.

“William’s mini me 😍,” one Instagram user commented, while another wished the birthday girl “decades and decades of continued love, health, happiness, joy and laughter❤️.”

Prince George and Prince Louis‘ sister officially turned 7 on Monday, May 2. Her parents shared a third portrait on her big day, writing via Instagram, “Thank you for all the lovely messages on Princess Charlotte’s seventh birthday!”

William, 39, and Kate, 40, celebrated Charlotte’s royal arrival in May 2015. “George was aware that he would soon have a new brother or sister and has been excited throughout the pregnancy,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly at the time of the couple’s eldest child, now 8. “He might have been a little shy around the new baby, but everything went well. He’s great around other children. He’s a very curious boy.”

Ahead of welcoming their second child, the pair were “a lot more calm” and “ready to take on the challenge.” The insider added, “When George was brought back after he was born, they were so nervous. But the second time, they feel relaxed and are able to take in and enjoy these first moments at home with the baby.”

When little brother Louis, now 4, joined the family in April 2018, Charlotte was excited to take on her big sister duties. “She won’t leave baby Louis’ side,” a source told Us in May 2018. “Charlotte is protective, just like [George]. They have a great bond, and a similar connection is growing between Charlotte and Louis.”

As she’s grown up, Charlotte has gradually stepped out into the royal spotlight. Earlier this year, she attended the family’s annual Easter service alongside William, Kate and George. Despite their status, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have taught their children to “treat their peers with kindness and as equals,” an insider told Us in April.

“Charlotte is sharp and bright as a button,” the source added. “She is top of her class at reading. She actually enjoys doing homework. … [She] loves acrobats and is very into the arts and acting. Whenever she gets a chance, she’ll put on a performance!”

