The best bond! Prince William and Duchess Kate’s three kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, have shared many sweet moments over the years.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge welcomed their eldest son in 2013, and his little sister arrived two years later. Louis was born in 2018.

Charlotte has a “great bond” with her two brothers, a source exclusively told Us Weekly in May 2018. “She is really enjoying having a younger brother to play with. She’s taking her big sister duties very seriously. She won’t leave baby Louis’ side.”

The insider called George “protective” of his younger siblings, adding, “Charlotte is just like [George]. They have a great bond. … A lot of Charlotte’s toys are hand-me-downs from George. Although she’s definitely a girly girl, she also loves to play outside, just like George. She’s got one of his old scooters and also motorized Jeep she loves to drive around the patio in.”

As for Charlotte’s relationship with Louis, the source told Us at the time that “a similar connection is growing between” them.

The little ones are also “very close” with their parents, another insider shared with Us in December 2017. “Mummy definitely has a shadow,” the source said at the time. “Wherever Kate goes, so does Charlotte. It’s adorable. As she’s home a lot more than George, Charlotte spends time in the kitchen ‘helping’ with things. Whenever the housekeeper or Kate is preparing food, Charlotte needs her own little toy set by her side to imitate.”

George is closest to his dad, the source revealed. “William says they have surprisingly deep conversations these days and his view of the world is absolutely fascinating to him.”

When it comes to expanding their family, the royal couple “are ready to start trying,” a source exclusively told Us in February 2021, adding, “Kate’s desires to have another child have inspired William, and at the end of the day, he loves and appreciates the secure family setting he never had growing up. Why not make it bigger? After taking some time to think about it, he’s on the same page and is excited about the future.”

