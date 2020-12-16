On the nice list! Prince William and Duchess Kate’s three children were all smiles while posing for their 2020 holiday card.

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis were front and center in the royal family’s Christmas card photo, which they shared via Instagram on Wednesday, December 16. The couple’s youngest son, Louis, however, stole the show with his adorable facial expression.

In the snap, the parents sat on a barrel of hay with wood logs stacked behind them. William, 38, wore a green sweater, which matched the couple’s two boys’ color choices, while Kate, also 38, opted for a red crewneck sweater and white undershirt.

George, 7, wore a brown, long sleeve jacket and green pants while his sister, Charlotte, 5, chose a green, embroidered sweater, jeans and brown boots. Louis, who was located in between his siblings, wore a blue sweater and green pants as his dad held onto him. The toddler couldn’t contain his laughter while taking the photo.

“The Duke and Duchess are delighted to share a new image of their family, which features on their Christmas card this year🎄,” the family’s official Instagram caption read.

William’s father, Prince Charles, also shared his Christmas card on Wednesday, posing with his wife, Duchess Camilla, in their garden in Birkhall, Scotland.

Earlier this month, William and Kate’s little ones made their red carpet debut while attending The National Lottery’s Pantoland at The Palladium’s special performance on Friday, December 10. The event was held to honor and thank the frontline workers amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Before the performance, The Duke delivered a short speech to thank those across the country for the sacrifices they have made to keep the country operating and to support their communities throughout the COVID-19 pandemic,” the royals wrote via Instagram, alongside a photo of their family walking the carpet. “During the interval, The Duke and Duchess also met a small number of key worker families to hear more about their experiences over the past year, before popping backstage to thank the cast and crew.”

In addition to making public appearances this holiday season, the family of five have been gearing up for Christmas for months.

A source exclusively told Us Weekly last month that the couple’s three kids “can’t wait for Christmas” because it is their “favorite time of year.”

The insider added that the threesome had already written their lists for Santa and had been “nagging William and Kate to put up the Christmas tree.”

The holidays, however, will look a little different this year for the British royal family who typically celebrate Christmas at Queen Elizabeth II’s Sandringham Estate. While a source previously told Us that Prince Harry planned to return to the U.K. for the festivities, he and his wife, Meghan Markle, and their 18-month-old son, Archie, have now opted to stay in California amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Everyone was so looking forward to catching up with them, as well as Archie,” the insider told Us last month. “They’re looking forward to making the most of thing regardless.”