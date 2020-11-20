Royal kids: They’re just like Us. Prince William and Duchess Kate’s three children “can’t wait for Christmas,” a source reveals exclusively to Us Weekly.

“It’s their favorite time of the year,” the insider tells Us of Prince George, 7, Princess Charlotte, 5, and Prince Louis, 2. “In fact, they’ve already written their list for Santa and are nagging William and Kate to put up the Christmas tree.”

The source adds that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s kids are all “well-behaved,” but their oldest son is already acting like a future king.

“George is well-behaved. All the kids are, but Charlotte and Louis both have a cheeky streak. Louis is more like Charlotte in personality than George!” the source tells Us before revealing more insight into their personalities. “George is obsessed with helicopters, planes and marine biology. He can’t wait to be old enough to go diving. Charlotte loves gymnastics but has recently taken up kids’ yoga. Lots of the other kids at school do it and she’s teaching Louis down dog and tree pose!”

The British royal family typically spends Christmas at Queen Elizabeth II’s Sandringham Estate. While sources previously told Us that Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and 18-month-old son Archie would be traveling to the U.K. to reunite with their family for the first time since their royal exit in March, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have opted to stay in the United States as the COVID-19 crisis continues.

“Everyone was so looking forward to catching up with them, as well as Archie,” one insider told Us earlier this month. “They’re looking forward to making the most of things regardless.”

Us confirmed during the summer that Harry, 36, and Meghan, 39, purchased a Montecito estate after spending several months at Tyler Perry’s Los Angeles mansion.

“The outdoor play area will be decked out with swings and slides, a climbing frame and a tea area for Archie and his new little pals,” another source told Us of their new home. “Meghan’s counting the days until Archie can start interacting with children his own age.”