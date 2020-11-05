Staying home for the holidays! The royal family will be missing Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s son, Archie, this Christmas.

“Everyone was so looking forward to catching up with them, as well as Archie,” a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly following news that the 17-month-old and his parents will remain in the United States over the holidays. “They’re looking forward to making the most of things regardless.”

Earlier this month, an insider exclusively told Us that Frogmore Cottage had been “prepped” for the family of three, but the Suits alum, 39, was “not sure” she wanted to journey to the United Kingdom.

She and the former military pilot, 36, announced in January that they were stepping back from their duties as senior royal family members.

The reveal came one month after Markle and Harry spent the holidays in Canada, separate from the royal family. The pair temporarily lived there ahead of their March move to California.

After living in Tyler Perry’s Los Angeles mansion, the family of three purchased a Montecito estate. “Meghan visited Montecito in her teens and fell in love with the picturesque scenery and stunning architecture,” a source exclusively told Us in August. “Moving there was always an option, but to begin with, she and Harry wanted to give Los Angeles a shot. Unfortunately, Harry absolutely hated it — the timing was so wrong amid the [coronavirus] pandemic and they lacked privacy.”

The insider added that they planned to convert “one of the guest houses into a home” for Markle’s mom, Doria Ragland.

The renovation plans also include a sweet set-up for their toddler. “The outdoor play area will be decked out with swings and slides, a climbing frame and a tea area for Archie and his new little pals,” the source shared. “Meghan’s counting the days until Archie can start interacting with children his own age.”

With reporting by Rick Egusquiza