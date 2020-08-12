Happy homeowners! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have moved to Santa Barbara, California.

“They have settled into the quiet privacy of their community since their arrival and hope that this will be respected for their neighbors, as well as for them as a family,” a rep for the couple confirmed to E! News on Tuesday, August 11.

The former military pilot, 35, and the former actress, 39, moved into the house with their son, Archie, 15 months, last month.

According to Page Six, the pair aren’t anyone’s houseguests.

Before their move, Harry and Meghan temporarily lived in Tyler Perry’s Beverly Hills home. Us Weekly confirmed in May that they had moved into the mansion with their toddler and had been staying there for a month.

When asked about their residence during a July CBS This Morning appearance, Perry, 50, jokingly told Gayle King that he had “a really bad connection.” The actor said, “I’m sorry, I think I just lost you, Gayle. I’m sorry.”

Archie’s parents settled in California after spending the holidays in Canada. Their temporary move to Canada came just after their announcement that they were stepping back from their roles as senior members of the royal family.

The Suits alum, who was born and raised in Los Angeles, is “really starting to feel like herself again” living in California, a source exclusively told Us in April. “The timing is tricky of course, but this is something they’ve been hoping for and seriously planning for several months now. They’ve been looking forward to [moving], and they’re very content and happy to finally be all settled in.”

Markle’s mom, Doria Ragland, spent some time with the family of three while they lived in Los Angeles. “She continues to live with Meghan, Harry and Archie,” a source exclusively told Us in July. “This has been the most time she has spent with her grandson since he was born.”

The Ohio native, 63, loved getting “up in the morning [to] read to” Archie and made him “all-organic” food with Markle.