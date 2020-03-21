Why Prince Harry ‘Snapped’ Before Moving to Canada With Meghan Markle

The final straw. Prince Harry hit his limit before him and Meghan Markle made the official decision to move to Canada, a source reveals exclusively in the new issue of Us Weekly.

“When it became clear Meghan was never going to get a fair shake, Harry snapped,” the source says. “He’s adamant that it was his call to move to Canada.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced their plans to step back from their senior royal duties in January. After they returned to the U.K. for their last official engagement working for Queen Elizabeth II on March 9, they went home to Canada to reunite with their 10-month-old son, Archie.

“[Harry] wants to shield his son from the negativity and tension he would’ve been exposed to back in England,” a second insider told Us. “He knows what it’s like to grow up in the spotlight, and he wants to give Archie the most normal upbringing possible.”

Harry, 35, and Meghan, 38, are set to remain in Canada as they self-quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“They are following the rules put forth by the World Health Organization,” a source told Us about the couple “observing the quarantine” in their new North American home.

The twosome addressed the global coronavirus crisis on Wednesday, March 18, via Instagram.

“These are uncertain times. And now, more than ever, we need each other,” they wrote. “We need each other for truth, for support, and to feel less alone during a time that can honestly feel quite scary.”

They continued: “Our willingness, as a people, to step up in the face of what we are all experiencing with COVID-19 is awe-inspiring. This moment is as true a testament there is to the human spirit … All of our lives are in some way affected by this, uniting each of us globally. How we approach each other and our communities with empathy and kindness is indisputably important right now.”

