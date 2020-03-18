Stronger together. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle emphasized the need for “empathy and kindness” amid the global coronavirus crisis.

“These are uncertain times. And now, more than ever, we need each other,” Harry, 35, and Meghan, 38, wrote in a thoughtful Instagram statement on Wednesday, March 18. “We need each other for truth, for support, and to feel less alone during a time that can honestly feel quite scary.”

The royal couple, who announced they would be scaling back their responsibilities as senior royals in January, continued: “Our willingness, as a people, to step up in the face of what we are all experiencing with COVID-19 is awe-inspiring. This moment is as true a testament there is to the human spirit … All of our lives are in some way affected by this, uniting each of us globally. How we approach each other and our communities with empathy and kindness is indisputably important right now.”

The passionate humanitarians added that they would be using positivity and compassion as their “guiding principle” while the world continues to adjust to the overwhelming COVID-19 outbreak. Harry and Meghan vowed to share a variety of resources with their followers over the next few weeks “to help all of us navigate the uncertainty,” and pledged to “focus on the inspiring stories” of people around the globe who are taking action in their communities.

“We are all in this together, and as a global community we can support each other through this process – and build a digital neighbourhood that feels safe for every one of us,” the pair’s statement concluded.

After confirming that they would be stepping down from their prominent roles in the British royal family, the retired actress and her husband settled down in Canada with their 10-month-old son, Archie. A source told Us Weekly on Tuesday, March 17, that the couple is “observing the quarantine” in North America and taking “the rules put forth by the World Health Organization” to heart in this hectic time.

As the Sussexes continue to adjust to their new lives in Canada, another insider revealed that their departure from the U.K. was for Archie’s sake. “[Harry] wants to shield his son from the negativity and tension he would’ve been exposed to back in England,” the source told Us. “He wants to give Archie the most normal upbringing possible.”

