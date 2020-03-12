Loving life! Meghan Markle has been out and about with her son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, since her and Prince Harry’s move to Vancouver.

“Meghan takes a walk with Archie every single day through the woods,” a source reveals exclusively in the new issue of Us Weekly. “She either pushes him in a stroller through the paved trails through the public woods by their home or straps him on and walks the more rustic routes. The walks usually last around an hour or two, but she takes them daily.”

The insider adds that the Suits alum, 38, is “very kind to the locals she meets while hiking,” stopping to chat with people about parenting and the weather. “She’s all around pleasant to strangers,” the source says. “She is telling friends that she is so happy to be out in nature and [in] their secluded area.”

She and the Duke of Sussex, 35, announced their decision to step back from their duties as senior royals in January, writing on Instagram in a joint statement at the time: “We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honor our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages. This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity.”

The pair then moved to Canada, returning to England earlier this month for their final engagement at Commonwealth Day. The former actress was all smiles in a green Emilia Wickstead dress and matching fascinator.

“That look of joy on her face is real,” the source tells Us of the Los Angeles native. “She’s gotten exactly what she wanted.”

The pair had an awkward run-in with Duchess Kate and Prince William at the church service, however. “Harry misses his brother and Kate, but there’s too much mud under the bridge at this point for any meaningful communication,” a source told Us exclusively of their relationship earlier this week. “They’re cordial, but that’s about as far as it goes.”

With reporting by Travis Cronin