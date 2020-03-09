A royally awkward reunion. Prince William and Duchess Kate barely acknowledged Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at the Commonwealth Day Service on Monday, March 9.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived at Westminster Abbey for the televised event shortly before the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. When William, 37, and Kate, 38, arrived at their seats inside the church, they saw Harry, 35, and Meghan, 38, for the first time at a public function since November 2019. While Harry and Meghan smiled and said hello, Kate and William were quick to take their seats following a brief acknowledgement of the pair.

The former Suits star returned to the U.K. to meet Harry for their final engagements as working members of the royal family earlier this month. Monday marks their last official event following their decision to step down from their senior duties.

After Harry had a private lunch with his grandmother on March 1, the twosome joined Queen Elizabeth II for mass on Sunday, March 8.

“The last thing Elizabeth wants is for Harry to feel estranged from his family,” an insider told Us Weekly earlier this month. “She made her feelings clear about this [at their lunch].”

While both couples have joined the 93-year-old monarch’s procession into the church at the Commonwealth Service in years past, Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla were the only pair part of her entrance on Monday. The queen, Charles, 71, and Camilla, 72, sat next to William and Kate and in front of Harry and Meghan. When they arrived at their seats, the retired actress was spotted curtseying.

At the end of the service, all of the members of the royal family were seen chatting with the attendees — separately. William and Kate got into a car and left the church before Harry and Meghan made their way outside.

Sources previously told Us that William and Harry have only spoken “a couple of times” about “business matters” since the former military pilot and Meghan moved to Canada in January. Meghan and Kate, meanwhile, “barely speak,” per an insider.

“William’s done everything in his power to help his brother over the years and feels totally let down by his ‘reckless’ and ‘selfish’ actions,” a second source told Us after Harry and Meghan’s announcement. “The way he sees it, Harry’s thrown all the good advice he gave him back in his face. When Harry was feeling low or had problems, William was always there for him, as was Kate.”

The source added that Kate was “incredibly hurt” by Harry and Meghan’s choice to step back from their royal duties. “She acted as a mentor to Harry before Meghan came into the picture,” the source said, noting the queen wanted the family to “put on a united front” at Monday’s service.

Harry and Meghan’s royal transition is set to be complete on March 31.