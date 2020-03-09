A royal family reunion. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attended their final engagement as working senior royals alongside Prince William and Duchess Kate on Monday, March 9.

Harry, 35, and Meghan, 38, arrived hand in hand at the Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey in London. William, 37, and Kate, 38, arrived separately. Queen Elizabeth II, who is the Head of the Commonwealth, Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla were also in attendance.

Monday’s event marked the first time the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been seen in public with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge following Harry and Meghan’s decision to step back from their senior duties. The pair, who share 10-month-old son Archie, have been living in Canada since their January announcement. Meghan joined Harry in the U.K. earlier this month to attend their last official engagements working for the 93-year-old monarch.

“Being able to serve Queen and Country is something we all are rightly proud of, and it never leaves us,” Harry declared at the Endeavour Fund Awards at Mansion House in London on Thursday, March 5. “Once served, always serving!”

Us Weekly confirmed that Harry met with the queen on March 1 for a private lunch following the drama surrounding his decision. “The last thing Elizabeth wants is for Harry to feel estranged from his family and she made her feelings clear about this in the meeting,” a source told Us at the time, noting that the pair had a “heart-to-heart.”

A week later, Harry and Meghan were spotted at church with the queen in Windsor, England, on Sunday March 8.

“[Harry] feels terrible about hurting his grandmother, whom he adores,” a second insider told Us. “[But] he had to put his wife first, end of story. Even if it’s left him feeling a bit isolated.”

Sources previously told Us that Harry and William, meanwhile, have only spoken “a couple of times” about “business matters” prior to the former military pilot’s return to England. Meghan and Kate, for their part, “barely speak.”

One insider noted that the queen was “hoping everyone will put on a united front” at the Commonwealth service “even though there’s still tension behind closed doors.”

Scroll through to see the photos from the highly anticipated royal family reunion: