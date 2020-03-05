Prince Harry Feels Terrible About Hurting Queen Elizabeth II

Prince Harry is standing by his decision to take a step back from the royal family, but that doesn’t mean he isn’t worried about Queen Elizabeth II’s feelings, a source reveals exclusively in the new issue of Us Weekly.

“He feels terrible about hurting his grandmother, whom he adores,” the source says.

While the 35-year-old prince misses the U.K., according to the source, he is standing by his wife, Meghan Markle.

“He misses nights out with his boys, polo matches and rugby, and he’s really been craving a decent pint,” the insider explains. “He had to put his wife first, end of story. Even if it’s left him feeling a bit isolated.”

Harry and Meghan, 38, have been spending time in Canada following their decision to step back from their senior royal duties. When the Duke of Sussex returned to the U.K. for a series of engagements earlier this month, he met with the 93-year-old queen for a “heart-to-heart,” per a second source.

“The last thing Elizabeth wants is for Harry to feel estranged from his family and she made her feelings clear about this in the meeting,” the source said about the Sunday, March 1, meeting.

The queen is, however, worried about her relationship with Harry and Meghan’s 9-month-old son, Archie.

“The queen is heartbroken over the thought of not getting to see her great-grandson,” the second source explained. “The queen would love to have a relationship with Archie, but it’s looking unlikely that will ever happen.”

The insider added that the monarch’s “worst fear is that she may never see Archie again,” but she’s holding out hope.

“She’s trying to stay optimistic about this situation,” the source said. “She would never stoop to casting any aspersions on Meghan’s character – even after everything that’s happened.”

Harry and Meghan, meanwhile, will both reunite with the queen and Prince William, Duchess Kate, Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla at the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey in London on March 9.

