A royal reunion. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are set to join forces with Prince William and Duchess Kate for the first time since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped back from the royal family.

Buckingham Palace confirmed in a statement to Us Weekly on Monday, March 2, that Harry, 35, Meghan, 38, William, 37, and Kate, 38, will attend the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey in London on March 9 with Queen Elizabeth II, who is the Head of the Commonwealth, Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla.

The service, which begins at 3 p.m. local time, will include a reflection by Commonwealth heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua and musical performances by Craig David and Alexandra Burke. Heads of government and representatives of the Commonwealth’s 54 countries are also set to attend.

The event is expected to be the last royal engagement for Harry and Meghan before they officially step back as senior members of the family on March 31. However, a source told Us Weekly in February that the couple, who have been living in Canada, plan to regularly return to the U.K., including a trip in May for the prince’s cousin Princess Beatrice’s wedding.

The Earl and Countess of Dumbarton caused a stir in January when they announced their intention to become financially independent while dividing their time between North America and the U.K.

“This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son [Archie, 9 months] with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity,” they said in an Instagram statement at the time.

Buckingham Palace later confirmed that the pair will no longer use their His and Her Royal Highness titles.

A source told Us exclusively at the time that William and Kate were “blindsided” by the news, while a second insider revealed that the Duchess of Cambridge “misses [Harry] and fears she’ll never be close to him again.”