Family reunion! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will return to England to celebrate Princess Beatrice’s wedding to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi this spring, Us Weekly can confirm.

Despite rumors that the couple would possibly miss Harry’s cousin’s big day, which will take place on May 29, a source tell Us that the duo will be in attendance for Beatrice, 31, and Mapelli Mozzi’s nuptials.

The news comes days after Buckingham Palace announced that the couple, who decided to step back from their royal duties in January 2020, will no longer be allowed to use the “Sussex Royal” name.

“While The Duke and Duchess are focused on plans to establish a new non-profit organisation, given the specific UK government rules surrounding the use of the word ‘Royal,’ it has been therefore agreed that their non-profit organisation will not utilise the name ‘Sussex Royal’ or any other iteration of ‘Royal,’” a statement, released on February 21, on Harry and Meghan’s website read in response to the decision. “For the above reason, the trademark applications that had been filed as protective measures and that reflected the same standard trademarking requests as done for The Royal Foundation of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, have been removed.”

Even though there have been bumps in the road during the pair’s transition to their new normal — which consists of living part time in North America and part time in the U.K. — the couple will continue to make attend engagements in the U.K. related to their family and tied to their charities.

The former military pilot and his wife will officially step away from all royal duties on March 31, a source confirmed to Us in February, but they will be spending time in Harry’s hometown.

Some of the dates on their calendar include a joint appearance at the annual Endeavour Fund Awards in London on March 5, and a March 7 stop at London’s Royal Albert Hall for the Mountbatten Festival of Music. Beatrice’s upcoming ceremony is now on the calendar as well.

Earlier this month, Beatrice and Mapelli Mozzi, 37, revealed that their nuptials will take place at The Chapel Royal on the grounds of St. James’ Palace in London.

It is the same location that Queen Victoria and Prince Albert of Saxe-Coburg wed in 1840 as well as King George V and Queen Mary in 1893. More recently, its chapel is where Prince William and Duchess Kate’s sons, Prince George, 6, and Prince Louis, 21 months, were baptized.

On February 7, the palace released a statement saying that Queen Elizabeth II “has kindly given permission” for the couple to use the location for their “I dos.”

The pair, who got engaged in September 2019 while vacationing in Italy, will have a private reception following the ceremony, hosted by the queen, 93, in the gardens of Buckingham Palace.

In December, the duo celebrated their upcoming wedding with an engagement party at London’s Chiltern Firehouse bar and restaurant.

Beatrice’s sister, Princess Eugenie, and the girls’ mother, Sarah, Duchess of York, were both in attendance. Their father, Prince Andrew, however, was not there, after recently coming under fire due to his ties to Jeffrey Epstein.

Celebrities pals Ellie Goulding and Guy Pelly were also in attendance to toast the couple.