Princess Beatrice Celebrates Her Engagement Without Prince Andrew





Princess Beatrice and fiancé Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi had an engagement party without her father, Prince Andrew, who has been under fire due to his ties to disgraced financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Beatrice, 31, made an appearance at Queen Elizabeth II’s Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace on Wednesday, December 18, which her father also attended, and then headed to London’s Chiltern Firehouse bar and restaurant to celebrate her upcoming nuptials, with Mozzi, 34, The Daily Mail reported.

Celebrities pals like singer Ellie Goulding, Ellie’s husband, Caspar Jopling, and Guy Pelly joined Beatrice’s mother, Sarah, Duchess of York, and her sister, Princess Eugenie, at the party.

According to the publication, the night of fun began with dinner for about 30 friends and family, who drank champagne and dinned on pasta.

Sources told the British publication that Andrew, 59, didn’t plan on coming because he didn’t think it would “be a good look” following his current standings with the royal family.

His controversy, which began after he spoke about his relationship with Epstein during an interview with BBC Newsnight in November, has put a damper over Beatrice and her fiancé’s upcoming wedding. A royal insider previously told Us Weekly on December 8 that the couple had canceled their original December 18 engagement party at London’s Chiltern Firehouse because “she’s afraid that what’s supposed to be her special day will turn into a media circus.”

Andrew announced his decision to step back from his royal duties on November 20 after several charities he was associated cut their ties with the prince.

“It has become clear to me over the last few days that the circumstance relating to my former association with Jeffrey Epstein has became a major disruption to my family’s work and the valuable work going on in the many organizations and charities that I am proud to support,” the statement read last month. “Therefore, I have asked Her Majesty if I may step back from public duties for the foreseeable future, and she has given her permission.”

The royal caused controversy four days earlier when he claimed on BBC Newsnight that he had “no recollection” of meeting his accuser, Virginia Giuffre, despite a widely-circulated photograph that allegedly shows the two together.

“I continue to unequivocally regret my ill-judged association with Jeffrey Epstein,” Andrew continued in his statement. “His suicide has left many unanswered questions, particularly for his victims, and I deeply sympathize with everyone who has been affected and wants some form of closure.”

A source revealed on Us Weekly’s “Hot Hollywood” podcast on December 4 that the prince’s daughters are both angry at him for the scandal. “Eugenie and Beatrice are really upset,” the insider revealed. “They believe their dad made a huge mistake in judgment ever being associated to Jeffrey Epstein.”

The royal insider added: “The girls are leaning on each other and are being really supportive of their dad and also understand that this is something that is going to change how he is able to perform his duties moving forward. They understand the forever consequences of it.”

Beatrice and the property tycoon, who got engaged in September, announced their happy news with an Instagram photo taken by Eugenie, 29, months before her father’s scandal broke.

At the time, Beatrice’s sister shared her excitement over her sister’s upcoming wedding writing “Beabea – wow! I’m so happy for you my dearest big sissy and dear Edo. It’s been a long time coming and you two are meant to be.”

She also shared the couple’s official statement which read, “We are extremely happy to be able to share the news of our recent engagement. We are both so excited to be embarking on this life adventure together and can’t wait to actually be married. We share so many similar interests and values and we know that this will stand us in great stead for the years ahead, full of love and happiness”