



Staying strong. Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie are surrounding themselves with a support system during the controversy surrounding their father, Prince Andrew, and his ties to the late disgraced financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. A source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly that their significant others are getting them through the drama.

“Eugenie’s husband [Jack Brooksbank] and Beatrice’s fiancé [Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi] are standing by them and are doing everything they can to distract the girls from the situation and calm them down,” the source tells Us. “There have been scandals surrounding Andrew and Sarah Ferguson in the past, and while this is the worst yet, they know that marrying into the royal family comes with its up and downs.”

Beatrice, 31, is unsurprisingly upset with her father, 59, especially after canceling her December 18 engagement party at London hot spot Chiltern Firehouse because of privacy concerns.

The source continues, “Bea is talking to her dad most days,” but she’s leaning on her sister, 29, the most. “Eugenie’s also going through hell with it all.”

With reporting by Natalie Posner

