



Another royal wedding! Princess Beatrice is engaged to property tycoon Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

“The Duke and Duchess of York are delighted to announce the engagement of Princess Beatrice to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi,” Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson said in a statement posted on the British royal family’s Instagram account on Thursday, September 26. “Her Royal Highness and Mr Mapelli Mozzi became engaged in Italy earlier this month. The wedding will take place in 2020.”

Alongside the news, the duke and duchess shared two photos of the newly engaged couple taken by Beatrice’s sister, Princess Eugenie, in which the bride-to-be showed off her stunning engagement ring.

“We are extremely happy to be able to share the news of our recent engagement,” Beatrice, 31, and Mapelli Mozzi, 34, said in a statement. “We are both so excited to be embarking on this life adventure together and can’t wait to be married. We share so many similar interests and values and we know this will stand us in great stead for the years ahead, full of love and happiness.”

In a second statement, Andrew and Sarah, both 59, congratulated the pair: “We are thrilled that Beatrice and Edoardo have got engaged, having watched their relationship develop with pride. We are the lucky parents of a wonderful daughter who has found her love and companion in a completely devoted friend and loyal young man. We send them every good wish for a wonderful family future.”

The groom-to-be’s parents, Alessandro Mapelli Mozzi and Nikki Williams-Ellis, said, “We are truly delighted about Edoardo and Beatrice’s engagement. Our family has known Beatrice for most of her life. Edo and Beatrice are made for each other, and their happiness and love for each other is there for all to see. They share an incredibly strong and united bond, their marriage will only strengthen what is already a wonderful relationship.”

Us Weekly confirmed in November 2018 that Beatrice and Edoardo were dating. He is reportedly divorced and has a 2-year-old son named Wolfie.

Queen Elizabeth II’s granddaughter, who is currently ninth in line to the British throne, previously dated Dave Clark for 10 years before their split in August 2016.

The news of Beatrice’s engagement comes nearly one year after Eugenie, 29, married Jack Brooksbank.

