Love is in the air! Princess Beatrice is dating property developer Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, a source confirms to Us Weekly.

The Daily Mail reports that the British royal, 30, and the multimillionaire, 34, have been together for two months. She reportedly introduced him as her boyfriend at a recent party in London thrown by billionaire steel magnate Lakshmi Mittal.

According to the newspaper, Mozzi is divorced and has a 2-year-old son named Wolfie.

Friends told the Daily Mail that Beatrice and her new boyfriend were introduced by a mutual acquaintance. Mozzi has also reportedly met the princess’ parents, Prince Andrew of York and Sarah “Fergie” Ferguson.

Though the new couple just recently started dating, their families have been friends for years. Andrew, 58, Ferguson, 59, and Beatrice attended the funeral of Mozzi’s stepfather, businessman Christopher Shale, who died at the age of 56 in June 2011 after suffering a heart attack at the Glastonbury Festival.

Beatrice, who is eighth in line to the British throne, previously dated Dave Clark for 10 years until they called it quits in August 2016.

“It was a mutual decision and there was nothing in particular that led to a fallout. This is an opportunity for them to reflect, learn and grow,” a source told Us at the time. “They care about each other deeply.”

Clark, 33, married Lynn Anderson in Italy in July.

The news of Beatrice’s new romance comes one month after her sister, Princess Eugenie, married Jack Brooksbank at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle.

