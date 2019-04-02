Setting a royal precedent! Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson’s marriage may not have worked out, but the pair still consider their life with daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie to be their happily ever after.

Andrew and Ferguson, known as Fergie by the public, split in 1996 after 10 years of marriage, but they have remained as close as can be. In fact, the exes’ tight-knit friendship has sparked reconciliation rumors throughout the years.

In August 2013, reunion rumors swirled after the Duke and Duchess of York’s mutual friend told the Telegraph that the former couple “will remarry” in “a matter of time,” as “they are a wonderful couple and, better still, pretty amazing parents.” However, Fergie’s rep shot down the report, telling Us Weekly at the time that she and Andrew “are the best of friends.”

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip’s son fueled romance rumors with Fergie again in March 2019 after the pair traveled to Bahrain together with Beatrice and her boyfriend, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. Even so, after the weekend getaway, Fergie’s rep told Us that she and the prince “remain good friends, as they have been for many years, and nothing has changed.”

The duo have stayed a united front for their daughters and for the benefit of the British royal family. They have attended many regal functions together, including Prince Harry’s wedding to Duchess Meghan in May 2018, and they sat beside each other as Eugenie wed Jack Brooksbank in October of that year. Even more, Andrew and Fergie reportedly bought a seven-bedroom, ski chalet together in Switzerland in January 2015 for snowy getaways.

Scroll down to revisit everything the royal exes have said about their divorce, coparenting and remaining close friends!