Princesses-Eugenie-and-Beatrice-Are-‘Really-Upset’-About-Prince-Andrew-Drama





Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice are sticking together as their dad Prince Andrew’s association with Jeffrey Epstein continues to make headlines.

“Eugenie and Beatrice are really upset. They believe their dad made a huge mistake in judgment ever being associated to Jeffrey Epstein,” a source reveals exclusively on Us Weekly’s “Hot Hollywood” podcast. “The girls are leaning on each other and are being really supportive of their dad and also understand that this is something that is going to change how he is able to perform his duties moving forward. They understand the forever consequences of it.”

The 59-year-old Duke of York, who is eighth in line to the royal throne, shares Beatrice, 31, and Eugenie, 29, with ex-wife Sarah Ferguson. Last month, several charities announced their plans to stop working with Andrew after he was accused of sexual assault amid reports about his friendship with Epstein, a convicted sex offender.

Andrew announced his decision to step down from his royal duties on November 20 amid the scandal.

“It has become clear to me over the last few days that the circumstance relating to my former association with Jeffrey Epstein has became a major disruption to my family’s work and the valuable work going on in the many organizations and charities that I am proud to support,” the statement read. “Therefore, I have asked Her Majesty if I may step back from public duties for the foreseeable future, and she has given her permission.”

He concluded: “I continue to unequivocally regret my ill-judged association with Jeffrey Epstein. His suicide has left many unanswered questions, particularly for his victims, and I deeply sympathize with everyone who has been affected and wants some form of closure. I can only hope that, in time, they will be able to rebuild their lives. Of course, I am willing to help any appropriate law enforcement agency with their investigations, if required.”

Andrew has denied the sexual assault allegations against him.

Reporting by Brody Brown