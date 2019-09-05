Time to hit the books! Prince George and Princess Charlotte aren’t the only royal family members to pose for pics on the first day of school.

Their father, Prince William, and his brother, Prince Harry, have smiled for the cameras in their uniforms many times over the years, as well as Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice. Even Prince Charles was photographed heading back to school in 1962.

In September 2019, the Prince of Wales’ eldest two grandchildren arrived at Thomas’s Battersea for their first day of school together, Charlotte heading into kindergarten and George into the second grade. Four months earlier, Kensington Palace told Us Weekly in a statement that the siblings would be attending the same institution.

“Princess Charlotte will join Prince George at Thomas’s Battersea from September 2019 this year,” the May statement read.

Headmaster Simon O’Malley said, “We are delighted that The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have decided that Princess Charlotte will join her elder brother, Prince George, at Thomas’s Battersea. We greatly look forward to welcoming her and all of our new pupils to the school in September.”

The little royals aren’t the only members of their family who go there. Cousin Maud Windsor, Lord Frederick Windsor and Sophie Winkleman’s daughter, also attends Thomas’s Battersea.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge selected the school for George in March 2017, explaining in a statement: “Their Royal Highnesses are delighted to have found a school where they are confident George will have a happy and successful start to his education.”

