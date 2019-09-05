A royal entrance! Princess Charlotte arrived for her first day of school on Thursday, September 5, with her parents, Prince William and Duchess Kate, and big brother, Prince George, by her side.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, both 37, escorted Charlotte, 4, to Thomas’s Battersea in London at approximately 8:20 a.m. local time. Charlotte held on tight to her mother’s right hand as they walked toward the building, while George, 6, made a funny face and held their father’s hand.

The royal siblings looked adorable in the $23,000-a-year private preparatory school’s traditional navy and red uniforms. They had matching backpacks, which their parents carried along the way. Charlotte personalized her bag with a sequin-studded unicorn keychain.

Head teacher Helen Haslem greeted George first with a handshake and then offered the same gesture to Charlotte. The princess adorably stood on her tippy-toes and played with her ponytail afterward as Haslem briefly chatted with William and Kate.

The morning was a special one for Kate, who was unable to take George to school two years earlier because she was suffering from acute morning sickness while pregnant with her third child, Prince Louis.

Kensington Palace announced in May that Charlotte would be going to Thomas’s Battersea, with headmaster Simon O’Malley saying in a statement, “We are delighted that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have decided that Princess Charlotte will join her elder brother, Prince George, at Thomas’s Battersea. We greatly look forward to welcoming her and all of our new pupils to the school.”

The great-granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth II is fourth in line to the British throne after George, William and Prince Charles (in ascending order). Louis, 16 months, is fifth in the line of succession.

A source told Us Weekly exclusively in September 2018 that Charlotte is “very bubbly,” adding, “She’s definitely the biggest character of the three children at the moment. She’ll come up to guests [at the palace] and ask them if they want tea or coffee or offer them sweets — so adorable.”

Scroll down to see more photos from the princess’ first day of school!