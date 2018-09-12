As school holidays go, the summer of 2018 was epic for Prince George and Princess Charlotte. After welcoming their new little brother, Prince Louis, in April and serving as tiny attendants for their Uncle Harry’s wedding to their new aunt, Duchess Meghan, in May, there was no way the next generation of royals were going to slow down.

Following their tropical vacation to the Caribbean island of Mustique with their parents, Prince William and Duchess Kate, and grandparents Carole and Michael Middleton, they spent the rest of the warm weather months at Anmer Hall, their family’s summer home in Norfolk, England, and Balmoral Castle in Scotland (the holiday home of great-grandmother, a.k.a. Queen Elizabeth II).

But once the school year started again September 3, the tiny heirs were back to their so-called normal lives. And if those don’t look exactly like those of their commoner pals, they come close as possible. “William and Kate very much prioritize bringing up the children in as normal an environment as possible over anything else,” a royal insider says in the new issue of Us Weekly. “They haven’t lost sight of that.”

Every morning, Mum and Dad take turns driving Prince George, 5, to his private school, Thomas’s of Battersea in south London, and walking Princess Charlotte, 3, to Willcock’s Nursery School in Kensington. Now that Prince George is in Year One, he’s following the typical British curriculum: “He’s studying subjects like geography, French and maths,” says the insider, noting he’ll also be given homework. (Sadly for him, it may cut into his one hour of allotted TV time a day!)

While another source notes George is a shy boy, his sister is anything but! Charlotte is “very bubbly,” says the source. “She’s definitely the biggest character of the three children at the moment.” She even loves to play hostess at home in Kensington Palace’s Apartment 1A: “She’ll come up to guests and ask them if they want tea or coffee or offer them sweets — so adorable!” says the source.

Meanwhile, William and Kate, both 36, lucked out in the baby department. As a family friend says of 4-month-old Louis, who enjoys hand-me-downs from his big brother and sister, “He’s very quiet and content, always smiling and happy.”

For more on the wee royals’ childhoods — including how they’re the same as Dad’s — pick up the new issue of Us Weekly, on stands now.

