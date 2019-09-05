



Thumbs up! Prince William said that Princess Charlotte is happy to be starting school while dropping her off on Thursday, September 5.

“First day! Very excited,” the Duke of Cambridge, 37, told head teacher Helen Haslem of Thomas’s Battersea while walking his daughter, 4, and Prince George, 6, in with Duchess Kate.

The royal siblings wore navy and red uniforms, while their parents carried their matching backpacks. Charlotte’s was personalized with a unicorn keychain.

Last month, Kensington Palace told Us Weekly in a statement about the little one’s school plans. “Princess Charlotte will be attending Thomas’s Battersea starting next Thursday, September 5th,” the statement read. “Kate and William will be by her side for her first day of school. There will be unofficial school portraits from Charlotte and George’s first day.”

News broke in May that she would join George at Thomas’s Battersea, a co-ed institute located in London’s Notting Hill neighborhood. The school is about three miles from the royal family’s home.

“We are delighted that The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have decided that Princess Charlotte will join her elder brother, Prince George, at Thomas’s Battersea,” Simon O’Malley, headmaster at the school, said in a statement at the time. “We greatly look forward to welcoming her and all of our new pupils to the school in September.”

William and Kate, 37, who also share 16-month-old Prince Louis, chose the institution in March 2017, explaining in a statement: “Their Royal Highnesses are delighted to have found a school where they are confident George will have a happy and successful start to his education.”

Since the Duchess of Cambridge was pregnant with Louis and suffering from acute morning sickness, she was unable to escort her son on his first day of school in September 2017, a source told Us at the time.

