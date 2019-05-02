Princess Charlotte’s Sassiest Faces

Too cute! Princess Charlotte’s expressions often make headlines for stealing the spotlight at royal engagements.

Prince William and Duchess Kate welcomed Charlotte in May 2015. They are also parents of sons Prince George and Prince Louis.

“William and Kate very much prioritize bringing up the children in as normal an environment as possible over anything else,” a royal insider told Us Weekly in September 2018. “They haven’t lost sight of that.”

Another source told Us in December 2017 that Charlotte is Kate’s “shadow.”

“Wherever Kate goes, so does Charlotte. It’s adorable,” the source said. “As she’s home a lot more than George, Charlotte spends time in the kitchen ‘helping’ with things. Whenever the housekeeper or Kate is preparing food, Charlotte needs her own little toy set by her side to imitate.”

When it comes to spending time with her brothers, Charlotte has made a real “connection” with both Louis and George. “Charlotte is really enjoying having a younger brother to play with,” a source told Us when the little one arrived in April 2018. “She’s taking her big sister duties very seriously. She won’t leave baby Louis’ side. … [She and George] have a great bond, and a similar connection is growing between Charlotte and Louis.”

That being said, the princess has an independent streak as well. “She’s very confident,” the insider told Us. “She’s not afraid of a grazed knee and it’s not going to stop her from running around. She moves at the speed of light!”

