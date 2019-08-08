Aye aye, captain! Prince George and Princess Charlotte embarked on a sailing trip with parents Prince William and Duchess Kate on Thursday, August 8.

While the Duke, 37, and Duchess of Cambridge, also 37, competed in the King’s Cup Regatta charity race, the little ones hung out in life vests onboard with friends. The future king, 6, rocked a captain’s hat and a toothless smile, while his sister, 4, looked too cute with a striped top and ponytail.

This was the royal family’s first public appearance since their Mustique family vacation, which is where they celebrated George’s July 22 birthday.

Last month, Kate released three photos that she took for her son’s 6th year, showing the future heir smiling in a white Nike team England football shirt. “The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share new photographs of Prince George to mark His Royal Highness’s sixth birthday,” the couple captioned the Instagram reveal. “Thank you everyone for all your lovely messages!”

Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry sent their nephew well-wishes on his big day, writing, “Happy Birthday!” the Duke, 34, and Duchess of Sussex, 38, wrote on social media at the time. “Wishing you a very special day and lots of love!”

The little one’s parents pulled all the stops for his birthday celebration, a source told Us Weekly exclusively last month. The party featured a magician and a sweet spread that included pizza, pasta, sliders, cupcakes, candy and an ice cream machine.

As for his presents, George asked for “a pair of binoculars for birdwatching and an electric kids’ car, which many of his school friends have,” the insider told Us. “He loves nature and building things.” He also received homemade cards from Charlotte and their 15-month-old brother, Prince Louis.

Keep scrolling to see William and Kate’s eldest on their sailing trip.