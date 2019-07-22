



Birthday boy! Prince George turns 6 on Monday, July, 22, and the future king knows exactly which gifts he wants to get.

“He loves nature and building things,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively in this week’s issue. “[He] has asked for a pair of binoculars for birdwatching and an electric kids’ car, which many of his school friends have.”

On top of that, the royal will receive homemade cards from his younger siblings — Princess Charlotte, 4, and Prince Louis, 15 months. The princess drew a picture of her older brother on her note, the insider adds, and Duchess Kate and Prince William let her pick out a present for him.

George isn’t just going to celebrate his birthday with presents, but with a fun-filled party! “The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have gone all out to organize a birthday party for George,” the source tells Us. While Kate, 37, “has done most of the organizing herself,” her husband, also 37, has pitched in as well. In fact, it was his idea to hire a magician for their son who “loves magic.”

The Duchess of Cambridge has enlisted caterers to bring her boy’s favorite foods to the Kensington Palace party, which will be attended by the little one’s closest schoolmates.

“Kate’s asked them to make pizza, pasta and sliders,” the insider reveals to Us. “They wanted cupcakes, an ice cream machine and candy. She generally ensures that her kids stick to a healthy diet, but birthdays are different.”

With reporting by Natalie Posner

