Well-wishes from his aunt and uncle! Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan sent a sweet message to Prince George on Monday, July 22, in honor of his 6th birthday.

The Suits alum, 37, and the former military pilot, 34 — who welcomed son Archie in May — took to the comments section of Duchess Kate and Prince William’s adorable picture of George to share their thoughts. “Happy Birthday!” they penned alongside a balloon emoji. “Wishing you a very special day and lots of love!”

The Kensington Royal post read: “Happy Birthday Prince George! The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share new photographs of Prince George to mark His Royal Highness’s sixth birthday. This photograph was taken on holiday with the family by The Duchess of Cambridge. Thank you everyone for all your lovely messages!”

As for George’s siblings, Princess Charlotte, 4, and 15-month-old Prince Louis, an insider told Us Weekly earlier this month that the little ones crafted handmade cards for their big brother. Charlotte — who drew a photo of George alongside her message — also picked out a gift of her own for the future king.

“He loves nature and building things,” the insider noted. “[He] has asked for a pair of binoculars for birdwatching and an electric kids’ car, which many of his school friends have.”

George will also celebrate his birthday with an extravagant party thrown by his mom and dad. “The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have gone all out to organize a birthday party for George,” the insider explained. Kate “has done most of the organizing herself,” the insider noted, adding that it was William’s idea to have a magician at the celebration because his son “loves magic.”

And George will nosh on his favorite foods! “Kate’s asked them to make pizza, pasta and sliders,” the insider shared of the duchess’ request to the hired caterers. “They wanted cupcakes, an ice cream machine and candy. She generally ensures that her kids stick to a healthy diet, but birthdays are different.”

