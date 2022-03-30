Busted! Princess Charlotte adorably caught fans’ attention at her late great-grandfather Prince Philip’s memorial service when she made a silly face.

The 6-year-old royal was captured flinching, looking over to her left and making a “eek”-like facial expression on Tuesday, March 29, while sitting beside her older brother, Prince George.

The moment was seen by viewers who streamed the service live from Westminster Abbey in London. Throughout the event, all eyes were on Charlotte as she continued to grimace and smile from her pew.

The look when you see yourself on TV. #PrincePhilip (No copyright breach intended. Copyright BBC Television) pic.twitter.com/9Jsx0gT7Kp — Royal Reporter (@RoyalReporterUK) March 29, 2022

Charlotte, who is only daughter of Prince William and Duchess Kate, was also seated beside her mother, 40, during the mass. The couple’s youngest child, Prince Louis, was not in attendance.

When the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrived at Westminster Abbey, they took their children with them to meet with clergy members, including the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby.

Charlotte was all smiles as she greeted Welby, who bent down to her eye level to speak with her before taking his place in the church. The little one was later seen holding Kate’s hand as the family exited the memorial.

William, 39, and George, 8, for their part, linked hands as they left the service. The father-son duo — who are in line for the British throne after Prince Charles — wore matching navy suits.

The Service of Thanksgiving for the life of the late Duke of Edinburgh came nearly one year after Philip died at age 99. His initial funeral took place in April 2021, but the Tuesday special service allowed representatives from charities and organizations on which the late royal worked to pay tribute to him.

Most of Philip’s loved ones were in attendance at the church, including his wife of more than 70 years, Queen Elizabeth II. Their children, Charles, 73, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward, were also all there to celebrate his life.

William’s brother, Prince Harry, was noticeably absent as he now resides in California with his wife, Meghan Markle, and their two children, Archie, 2, and Lilibet, 9 months.

Us Weekly confirmed earlier this month that Harry, 37, would not return to England for the event amid security concerns for both himself and his family. In January, the Duke of Sussex applied for judicial review of a previous Home Office decision, in which he claimed he was unable to personally fund police protection for the Suits alum, 40, and their kids.

A source exclusively told Us at the time that Harry’s “heart is set on returning to the U.K. … but that will only happen if the government takes the appropriate measures to protect his family.”

