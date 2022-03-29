Honoring their great-grandfather. Prince William and Duchess Kate’s eldest two children attended Prince Philip’s memorial service on Tuesday, March 29.

The Duke, 39, and Duchess of Cambridge, 40, walked hand in hand with Prince George, 8, and Princess Charlotte, 6, to the Westminster Abby service. The little ones, who are on Easter break from Thomas’s Battersea School, wore formal navy blue outfits. While William’s suit matched his son’s, Kate sported a black-and-white polka-dot dress with black heels and a matching hat.

George and Charlotte weren’t the only members of the younger royal generation to attend the service in honor of the late Duke of Edinburgh. Zara Tindall and Mike Tindall brought daughter Mia, 8, with Peter Phillips also bringing Savannah, 11, and Isla, 10.

The Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Philip came nearly one year after the Greece native died at age 99. His funeral took place in April 2021, but the Thanksgiving event will give representatives from charities and organizations that the Duke of Edinburgh worked with a chance to pay tribute to him.

The event marks William and Kate’s first public appearance since they returned from a Caribbean royal tour on Saturday, March 26. The couple, who are also the parents of son Prince Louis, 3, traveled to Belize, Jamaica and more countries amid protests about indigenous rights and colonialism.

As for the duke’s younger brother, Prince Harry, his spokesperson confirmed to Us Weekly earlier this month that the Duke of Sussex, 37, would not return to England for the service amid security concerns.

The California resident, who moved to America in 2020 with wife Meghan Markle, son Archie, 2, and daughter Lilibet, 9 months, has previously returned to his home country for Philip’s funeral and the Princess Diana statue reveal in June 2021.

In January, Harry applied for judicial review of a previous Home Office decision, in which he was declared unable to personally fund police protection for the Suits alum, 40, and their children.

“While his role within the Institution has changed, his profile as a member of the royal family has not. Nor has the threat to him and his family,” Harry’s legal spokesperson explained at the time.

Later that same month, a source told Us that Harry’s “heart is set on returning to the U.K. … but that will only happen if the government takes the appropriate measures to protect his family.”

The insider added that while the England native would love for Archie and Lilibet to meet their cousins, “he refuses to put them at risk,” adding, “Their safety comes before anything else.”

Keep scrolling to see George, Charlotte and more of their family members attending the service.