A final goodbye. More than one week after Prince Philip died at the age of 99, the Duke of Edinburgh will be laid to rest on Saturday, April 17.

Buckingham Palace confirmed to Us Weekly that Philip’s casket will be carried through the grounds of Windsor Castle into St George’s Chapel in a modified Land Rover, which the late duke designed, at the top of Saturday’s services. While the U.K. still has strict COVID-19 restrictions, 30 members of the royal family will be in attendance, including Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles, Duchess Camilla, Prince William, Duchess Kate, Prince Harry, Prince Andrew, Princess Anne, Princess Beatrice, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank.

In addition to Prince Philip and the queen’s four children — Charles, Anne, Andrew and Edward — William and Harry will be included in the procession to the funeral with their cousin Peter Phillips. The palace shut down speculation that Peter’s placement between the brothers in the procession had anything to do with the tension between them following Harry and Meghan Markle’s tell-all CBS interview last month.

“These are practical changes rather than sending a signal,” the palace said on Thursday, April 15. “This is a funeral and we are not going to be drawn into perceptions of drama. The arrangements have been agreed and represent Her Majesty’s wishes as well as the personal wishes of The Duke.”

The palace also confirmed on Thursday that no members of the royal family will be in military uniform — a decision that comes after Harry was stripped of his military titles following his and Meghan’s decision to permanently step back from their royal duties.

“The congregation will wear masks for the service,” the palace said. “Members of the royal family will be wearing Morning Coat with medals or Day Dress.”

Us confirmed on April 9 that Philip died two months shy of his 100th birthday. While Harry subsequently left California for the U.K., Meghan, who is pregnant with the couple’s second child, was not permitted to travel by her doctors.

Scroll through for a complete timeline for Saturday’s service: