Fan of the front seat! Prince George sat beside Prince William when they arrived at Queen Elizabeth II’s annual Christmas lunch on Wednesday, December 18.

The 6-year-old’s siblings, Princess Charlotte, 4, and Prince Louis, 19 months, rode in a separate car with their mom, Duchess Kate. The Duchess of Cambridge, 37, wore a plaid outfit and smiled and waved for the cameras when she arrived at Buckingham Palace. Only Louis’ outfit could be seen from the back seat as he looked out the window sporting a festive green sweater.

The queen, 93, hosts the holiday meal each year before leaving for Sandringham, but Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry will not be spending Christmas with the royal family. The Duke, 35, and Duchess of Sussex, 38, will be with her mom, Doria Ragland, instead.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are looking forward to extended family time towards the end of this month. Having spent the last two Christmases at Sandringham, [the couple] will spend the holiday this year, as a new family, with the duchess’ mother, Doria,” a Buckingham Palace statement read last month. “This decision is in line with precedent set previously by other members of the royal family, and has the support of Her Majesty The Queen.”

The monarch, however, is actually “disappointed” by the couple’s decision, a source told Us Weekly exclusively that same month. “One of the main reasons” for their alternate holiday plans stem from the “rift” between Harry and William, 37.

“As it’s Archie’s first Christmas, they want it to be super special. It’ll be just Doria and the three of them,” the insider added. “The drama surrounding the couple has caused a huge amount of stress. They’re making their family their No. 1 priority right now.”

William, Kate, George, Charlotte and Louis are expected to attend Christmas Eve dinner and Christmas morning mass with the queen, as well as open presents with her.

