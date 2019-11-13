



Starting a new tradition? Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan are set to spend Christmas with her mother, Doria Ragland, instead of the royal family.

Buckingham Palace confirmed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s holiday plans in a statement on Wednesday, November 13.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are looking forward to extended family time towards the end of this month. Having spent the last two Christmases at Sandringham, [the couple] will spend the holiday this year, as a new family, with the duchess’ mother, Doria,” the statement reads. “This decision is in line with precedent set previously by other members of the royal family, and has the support of Her Majesty The Queen.”

Harry, 35, and Meghan, 38, who are parents of son Archie, 6 months, first spent Christmas with Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles, Prince William and Duchess Kate at Sandringham House in Norfolk in December 2017, months before the former actress married the prince.

“Attending as a fiancée is a first for the family,” an insider told Us Weekly at the time. “Given that Meghan doesn’t have family in the U.K., it’s only right that she spends Christmas with Harry and his.”

The following year, Harry and Meghan, who wed in May 2018, joined the royals for the holidays once again. A source told Us at the time that Ragland, who lives in Los Angeles, was not invited for the festivities.

“She is of course welcome at Sandringham,” an insider told Us in December 2018. “But wasn’t formally invited for this Christmas.”

News of Harry and Meghan’s holiday plans come after the duke and duchess reunited with William and Kate, both 37, at the annual Festival of Remembrance Service on Saturday, November 9. The service marked the first time the brothers were spotted together since Harry admitted that there was a rift between them in the ITV documentary Harry & Meghan: An African Journey, which aired in October.

“Part of this role and part of this job, this family, being under the pressure that it’s under, inevitably stuff happens,” Harry explained in the doc. “But look, we’re brothers, we’ll always be brothers. We’re certainly on different paths at the moment but I’ll always be there for him and as I know he’ll always be there for me.”

Back in December 2018, Us confirmed that William and Kate, who share Prince George, 6, Princess Charlotte, 4, Prince Louis, 18 months, will no longer switch off between spending Christmas with the royals and the Middleton family.

“Moving forward, Kate and William will continue to do Sandringham every Christmas Eve and Day as opposed to alternating like they used to,” a source dished at the time. “[They will] visit the Middleton in Berkshire later in the festive season.”