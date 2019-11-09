The fab four together again! Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan came together with Prince William and Duchess Kate at the annual Festival of Remembrance Service on Saturday, November 9.

The royals appeared at Royal Albert Hall in London to pay tribute to those who lost their lives in war. Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles, Duchess Camilla and other members of the family were also in attendance.

Meghan, 38, and Kate, 37, coordinated their ensembles. The Duchess of Sussex sported a black, tea-length dress with black heels and a simple bun, while the Duchess of Cambridge wore a fitted navy frock with black pumps, black tights and a black headband.

Meanwhile, William, 37, and Harry, 35, matched in navy suits and identical red-and-navy striped ties.

The foursome were last spotted together at a polo match in July. Prince George, 6, Princess Charlotte, 4, Prince Louis, 18 months, and Archie, 6 months, accompanied their parents on the outing at the time.

The reunion at the Festival of Remembrance Service comes after Harry admitted to a rift between him and his older brother. “Part of this role and part of this job, this family, being under the pressure that it’s under, inevitably stuff happens,” he said during Harry & Meghan: An African Journey in October. “But look, we’re brothers, we’ll always be brothers. We’re certainly on different paths at the moment but I’ll always be there for him and as I know he’ll always be there for me.”

The Duke of Sussex acknowledged that the siblings “don’t see each other as much as we used to because we’re so busy, but I love him dearly.”

Meghan and Kate, for their part, “will never be best friends,” a source told Us Weekly in September. However, “they’re civil.”

A second insider attributed the tension to the fact that they are “from two totally different worlds.”

