



Solely sisters-in-law. Don’t expect a close friendship from Duchess Kate and Duchess Meghan anytime soon.

The royals “will never be best friends,” a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly, “but they’re civil.” Another source adds that the Suits alum, 38, and the Duchess of Cambridge, 37, are “from two totally different worlds,” which contributes to their complicated relationship.

Us previously reported that “Meghan feels that there is a standard set very high by” the Duchess of Cambridge. “It’s discouraging that the British public holds her up to that,” adds the insider. “Meghan has this sense of isolation being in the U.K., subject to cruel British media. Her hands are tied and she isn’t allowed to defend herself. It has been very difficult.”

However, another source told Us that Meghan “has been nothing but warm and polite to everyone in Harry’s family.”

For more on Kate and Meghan’s relationship, watch the video above and pick up the latest issue of Us Weekly, on newsstands now!

With reporting by Brody Brown and Natalie Posner

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!