Get ready for an “unforgettable” final season! That’s the title of the new teaser trailer for Suits, released by USA on Wednesday, June 19, which features a look back at some of the most emotional and intense moments of the first eight seasons.

Of course, that includes Rachel (Duchess Meghan) and Mike’s (Patrick J. Adams) relationship over the years. The fighting, the “I love you’s,” the proposal and of course, the wedding, are all shown in the 1-minute video. Both stars exited the series after the wedding episode, as Adams had a baby in real life with wife Troian Bellisario, and the former actress went on to marry Prince Harry and later welcomed baby Archie.

The trailer also includes Suits power couple Harvey (Gabriel Macht) and Donna (Sarah Rafferty), who finally got together at the end of season 8. “You’re going to make me cry,” Donna tells him at the end of the teaser. He replies, “I’m just getting started.”

When season 9 returns, Harvey and Donna will face the struggle of balancing their new relationship – and her former relationship – with work. Mike will also return and go head to head with Harvey and Samantha (Katherine Heigl) on a new case.

As for the Duchess of Sussex, there will be “a little update on Rachel,” but there are no plans for her to appear. “You never know,” creator Aaron Korsh told Deadline on June 3. “There is always a chance she is going to pick up the phone and call me and say, ‘Can I come back?’ – and if she did, she would be welcome back here with arms wide open. But no, l don’t see that happening.”

Suits returns for its final season on USA Wednesday, July 17, at 9 p.m. ET.

For the latest TV news and interviews, subscribe to our new podcast “Watch With Us” below!

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!