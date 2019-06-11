Saying goodbye isn’t easy! With Suits currently filming its final season, that’s something Rachael Harris knows all too well.

“The last time I shot, I was in denial. But Sarah Rafferty, she’s like, ‘And I’m sobbing again,’ because for her, she’s spent over seven years [on the show],” the actress, who plays Sheila Sazs in the hit USA series, told Us Weekly exclusively at the 23rd annual Accessories Council Awards on Monday, June 10. “Her daughter was born! She’s 8 years old now, and she’s never not known her mom not to be on the show. So it’s, like, a real lifestyle change for the people who are shooting in Toronto to come back to Los Angeles or New York. I think they feel like it’s time, but at the same time they’re very sad, because it’s a tight knit group of people.”

Harris, 51, first joined the show in season 2 and has appeared in 23 episodes over the last six years. In time, she’s become very close with the cast – and is “very excited” that Patrick J. Adams is set to return as Mike Ross for a final season arc.

“You never know what’s happened with him and Rachel, with him and Meghan. So you never know,” she told Us. However, Duchess Meghan is a little busy and many have assumed she won’t be returning for a final season appearance. “I don’t know if you’re going to see her or not. … My money is that we’re not going to see the Duchess, but I’ve been wrong before!”

The royal portrayed Adams’ love interest, Rachel, from season 1 to season 7; the pair married in the season 7 finale then exited the series.

Harris also complimented the Duchess of Sussex, 37, who welcomed her first child, Archie, last month. “I think she’s doing an excellent job. I think that’s an impossible position to be in, and I’m very proud of her. And I think she’s beautiful and I’m very happy for her, her son and it’s great,” the Lucifer star added.

Creator Aaron Korsh recently commented on the whether fans could expect a Rachel cameo in the final season.

“When [Mike] comes back, I do believe there is a little update on Rachel,” he told Deadline in a story published on June 3. As for if the Duchess will appear, “there is always a chance,” the writer added – and in that case, he’d be happy to have her. “But no, l don’t see that happening.”

The final season of Suits premieres on USA Wednesday, July 17, at 9 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Marc Lupo

