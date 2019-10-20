Prince Harry confirmed reports that he’s had a falling out with his big brother, Prince William, revealing in a new ITV documentary that they have “good days” and “bad days.”

Harry, 35, addressed reports about tension between the siblings in Harry & Meghan: An African Journey, which aired in the U.K. on Sunday, October 20.

Asked whether the rumors of a rift were true, the British royal laughed before admitting that the reports were not unfounded.

“Part of this role and part of this job, this family, being under the pressure that it’s under, inevitably stuff happens,” he said. “But look, we’re brothers, we’ll always be brothers. We’re certainly on different paths at the moment but I’ll always be there for him and as I know he’ll always be there for me.”

Admitting that they aren’t as close as they once were, Harry added, “We don’t see each other as much as we used to because we’re so busy, but I love him dearly. The majority of this stuff [in the press] is created out of nothing, but as brothers, you know, you have good days, you have bad days.”

In May, Harry and wife Duchess Meghan ended their involvement in the royal foundation set up with William, 37, and wife Duchess Kate. The move came two months after the newlyweds officially split royal households from William and Kate, 37.

These moves came as rumors swirled of a division between the couples. Initially, the British press reported that the source of the trouble was tension between the royal sisters-in-law, but royal watchers including filmmaker Nick Bullen suggested the problem was between the siblings. “All brothers fall out. All families fall out. Their fallout at the moment is becoming public,” he told Fox News in March.

The documentary, which followed Harry, Meghan, and their 5-month-old son, Archie, as they toured parts of southern Africa last month, also shed a light on the pressures the former Suits star has dealt with amid criticism in the press.

The 38-year-old was emotional and appeared close to tears as she spoke to ITV News at Ten’s Tom Bradby in the documentary about her challenges as a new royal and new mom.

“Look, any woman, especially when they’re pregnant, you’re really vulnerable,” she said. “And so that was made really challenging, and then, when you have a newborn, you know?”

“Especially as a woman, it’s really … it’s a lot,” she added. “So you add this on top of just trying to be a new mom and trying to be a newlywed … And also thank you for asking, because not many people have asked if I’m OK, but it’s a very real thing to be going through behind the scenes.”

When Bradby asked if it would be fair to say that she’s not really OK and that it has been a struggle, Meghan replied, “Yes.”

Harry and Meghan recently filed a lawsuit against the Mail on Sunday for publishing a private letter she wrote to her estranged father, Thomas Markle. On October 1, the prince released a lengthy statement defending his wife against the “bullying” she has received since they started dating in 2016.

“There comes a point when the only thing to do is to stand up to this behaviour, because it destroys people and destroys lives,” he said. “Put simply, it is bullying, which scares and silences people. We all know this isn’t acceptable, at any level.”

“Meghan comes across as a strong woman but she’s been deeply affected by the negative stories about her,” a source told Us Weekly earlier this month, adding that her husband also worries that the escalating press intrusion is having “an impact on his relationship with Meghan, as well as their relationship with the royal family and the public.”

Harry & Meghan: An African Journey will air on ABC on Wednesday, October 23, at 10 p.m. ET.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!