Together again. Prince William and Duchess Kate joined Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan at the Festival of Remembrance ceremony on Sunday, November 10 — just one day after reuniting for the first time in months.

The royals attended the somber service with Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles, Duchess Camilla and other members of the family at the Cenotaph War Memorial in London where they honored fallen servicemen and women.

Meghan, 38, was seen wearing a wide-brim black hat and black coat from the balcony of a window outside of the war memorial, alongside Sophie, Countess of Wessex and Sir Timothy Laurence, Princess Anne‘s husband.

Kate, 37, opted for a black fascinator and military style black coat. The mother of three watched the ceremony with the Queen, 93, and Camilla, 72, from another balcony.

The royal brothers, meanwhile, laid wreaths of poppies with their uncle Prince Andrew.

The foursome’s Sunday appearance comes just one day after they reunited at the festival’s Saturday service at Royal Albert Hall in London — their first public appearance together since they were last spotted at a polo match in July.

The royals brought their children, Prince George, 6, Princess Charlotte, 4, Prince Louis, 18 months, and Archie, 6 months, along for the sporting event at the time, but the youngest royals did not attend this weekend’s ceremonies.

In October, Harry, 35, revealed in the ITV documentary Harry & Meghan: An African Journey that he and William, 37, have had somewhat of a rift in recent months.

“Part of this role and part of this job, this family, being under the pressure that it’s under, inevitably stuff happens,” he explained. “But look, we’re brothers, we’ll always be brothers. We’re certainly on different paths at the moment but I’ll always be there for him and as I know he’ll always be there for me.”

